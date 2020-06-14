Bayer Leverkusen moved back into the Bundesliga's Champions League places with a 1-1 draw on Sunday at injury-hit Schalke, who set a new club record of 13 league games without a win.

The result leaves Schalke winless since January's 2-0 victory at home to Moenchengladbach, as they drop to ninth in the table having been third in December.

A penalty early in the second-half was converted by Schalke's Daniel Caligiuri after a handball by Burkina Faso defender Edmond Tapsoba.

However, Schalke defender Juan Miranda then turned the ball into his own net nine minutes from time to extend the winless streak.

Caligiuri was partly to blame for the late own goal as he lost the ball to Leverkusen's Brazilian defender Wendell, who crossed low into the Schalke box and into the path of Miranda.

Leverkusen, who booked their place in the German Cup final on July 4 in mid-week, are now fourth with three games left and heading for next season's Champions League group stages.

Schalke are suffering from a mounting injury list with ten players out.

"I've stopped counting," said head coach David Wagner, the former Huddersfield manager, before kick-off as he made four changes from the team which drew 1-1 at Union Berlin last weekend.

"We have to stand together as a team and fight, that was another step today after the game in Berlin," added Wagner after Sunday's result.

The Royal Blues' Under-19 captain Can Bozdogan made his debut on the right wing while second-half replacement Jonas Hofmann, 23, also played his first Bundesliga match having been promoted from the reserves.