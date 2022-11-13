Bayern Munich's teenage forward Jamal Musiala laid on two assists to help his side extend their lead atop the table to six points in a 2-0 win away at Schalke on Saturday.

Coming into the game against last-placed Schalke who have won only twice this season, Bayern boasted a starting XI featuring XI players selected for the Qatar World Cup - six for Germany, four for France and one for Cameroon.

The home side managed to keep Bayern at bay for much of the opening stanza, before a sublime Musiala back-heel put former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry in space to score his side's first after 38 minutes.

Musiala set up his side's second after 52 minutes, with Bayern launching a length-of-the-field counter attack after a Schalke free kick.

Musiala, who represented England as a teenager before shifting allegiance to Germany, assessed his options before sliding the ball to Cameroon striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who scored his 10th goal from his last nine games for Bayern.

Musiala had the ball in the net less than 10 minutes later, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Bayern Munich are now unbeaten in their past 22 games against Schalke, dating back to 2010 when Musiala was just seven.