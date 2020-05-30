Schalke's winless Bundesliga run was extended to 11 games as under-fire boss David Wagner saw his side beaten 1-0 by lowly Werder Bremen on Saturday.

The Gelsenkirchen outfit slipped to a fourth straight loss since the season's resumption, following up reverses at the hands of rivals Borussia Dortmund, Hertha Berlin and Fortuna Dusseldorf by going down to second-from-bottom Bremen.

Returning Bayern Munich-bound goalkeeper Alexander Nubel was helpless to prevent a stunning 25-yard strike from Leonardo Bittencourt settling matters after 32 minutes.

An improved second half brought Schalke no reward, and they have now gone 11 without a win in the league for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

Only once in their history, back in 1993, have the club endured a worse stretch in the top flight, then going 12 without a victory.

As Schalke fall into the bottom half of the table, leapfrogged by in-form Hertha Berlin, Bremen have meanwhile taken seven points from their past three matches to significantly boost hopes of survival.