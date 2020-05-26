RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin - Live Stream - beIN CONNECT

Channel - HD 11 - Online - beIN CONNECT - Kick-Off 19:30

Naz Majeed

Third-placed RB Leipzig will look to close the gap on the top two on Wednesday night, with Julian Nagelsmann’s side aiming to take advantage of whatever result manifests in Der Klassiker on Tuesday. They welcome 11th-placed Hertha Berlin, who are unbeaten in six away games (with four wins and two draws).

Leipzig have scored 68 goals already this season, which surpasses their record haul at the same stage in the 2016/17 Bundesliga campaign, though they of course have 7 games to go. Hertha’s new manager Bruno Labbadia will face his sternest test yet, though his promising start will fill Hertha with optimism. Matheus Cunha will be key to extending this run, with the former Leipzig winger scoring in each of his last 4 games. He will find it hard against Leipzig, however, who actually have the best defense in the Bundesliga despite being known for their attacking presence, the young Frenchman Dayot Upamecano chief among the reasons for the solidity at the back.

Key Notes:

RB Leipzig have won six of their seven Bundesliga matches against Hertha BSC – losing the other 3-2 at home in December 2017. They have won more Bundesliga games against Hertha than they have versus any other side (6).

RB Leipzig have scored 26 Bundesliga goals against Hertha BSC – they’ve only netted more against Mainz (28). On the other hand, Hertha concede more goals on average against Leipzig than versus any other side in the competition (3.7 per game).

All of the seven goals that Hertha have scored in the two games since Bruno Labbadia took charge of the club have come between the 51st and 77th minute.

Bruno Labbadia recorded two wins (aggregate score of 7-0) in his first two Bundesliga games in charge of Hertha BSC - the joint-best start of any Hertha manager alongside Falko Götz.



Probable Lineups:

Leipzig: Gulacsi - Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg - Mukiele, Sabitzer (c), Kampl, Angelino - Nkunku, Werner - Schick

Hertha: Jarstein - Pekarik, Boyata, Torunarigha, Plattenhardt - Skjelbred, Grujic - Lukebakio, Darida, Cunha - Ibisevic (c)

Players to Watch:

Timo Werner - After his hattrick against Mainz at the weekend, the German forward has scored or assisted 31 Bundesliga goals this season, a feat no other player has matched at this stage in the season for over 15 years. The only player in the league with three hattricks this season and Hertha conceding an average of more than 3 goals a game against Leipzig, expect Werner to continue his red-hot form. He also has history against Hertha, scoring twice in the reverse fixture earlier this season when Leipzig came from behind to win 4-2.

Dedryck Boyata - The former Manchester City defender will likely be the one who will have to stop Werner one way or another, and is 3rd in the Bundesliga for the percentage of duels won (66.7%). With three goals in his last six games (all of them headers from corners), the Belgian may prove useful at the other end of the pitch as well, but will need to focus on the defensive side of his game against one of the most dangerous marksmen in Europe at the moment.

Prediction: Leipzig 3-1 Hertha Berlin

Leipzig’s attacking thrust will prove too much for Hertha, who themselves are 17th (of 18 teams) in the Bundesliga in terms of shooting accuracy. Unable to make the most of their chances, Hertha are polar opposites of Leipzig who in Timo Werner have the player who tops the charts in terms of combined goals and assists. Hertha score 72% of their goals in the second half of games, but lose 62% of games where they do not score first, and are so not well-matched against Leipzig, who are most dangerous in the first half of games. Expect another pacy attacking display from Leipzig, Nagelsmann, and in particular Werner, with Leipzig likely to keep the pressure on Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table.

Watch the Bundesliga clash between Leipzig and Hertha Live on Tuesday 27 May at 1900 Mecca/1600 GMT.


