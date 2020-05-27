RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin - Live Stream - beIN CONNECT
Leipzig are level! Defender Lukas Klostermann heads in from a corner, that's his third goal of the season!
Goal! Marko Grujić scores his fourth goal of the season, and Hertha have an early lead!
Big fan of that Leipzig Warm up kit! Minutes away from Kick-Off now!
Warming up under the evening sun 🏃♂️☀️— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) May 27, 2020
🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLBSC pic.twitter.com/IbRley8L0W
No change for Hertha! Could they spring an upset tonight?
If it ain't broke 🤷♂️— Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) May 27, 2020
Labbadia makes 0️⃣ changes from the derby win ⚡#RBLBSC #hahohe pic.twitter.com/aSXtYI3Eqo
Team news is in! No Poulsen for RB Leipzig, he's been ruled out for the remainder of the season!
TEAM NEWS: Timo Werner leads the line for RB Leipzig this evening alongside Roma loanee Patrik Schick. Hertha Berlin’s Matheus Cunha starts against his former side for the first time since leaving in January.— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 27, 2020
🏟️ @RBLeipzig_EN v @HerthaBSC_EN
🕖 19:00 Mecca / 16:00 GMT
📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/IHgYDZDs8X
Hertha are making moves to the stadium. Facemasks at the ready!
Und ab geht's zum Stadion. 90 Minuten warten auf hoffentlich 90 Minuten Leidenschaft & Kampf! 💪#RBLBSC #hahohe pic.twitter.com/k8GfrSezH6— Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) May 27, 2020
Leipzig are arriving in style...
🚌➡️🏟️— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) May 27, 2020
The convoy's rolling out 💪
🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLBSC pic.twitter.com/qmr1toCgrU
Fresh from a big win in the Berlin derby, Hertha will be looking for the scalp of Leipzig tonight...
2️⃣ games— Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) May 27, 2020
7️⃣ goals
0️⃣ conceded
Off to a flyer ✈️
Hopefully it continues today! 👊#RBLBSC #hahohe pic.twitter.com/mYUYv7jG0i
Tonight is all about Timo Werner. Liverpool has been monitoring his progress closely, and he grabbed a hat-trick last time out. I won't be surprised if he finds the back of the net against Hertha!
Goals scored in Leipzig and Hertha's seven Bundesliga meetings so far:— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 27, 2020
Timo Werner: 8️⃣
Hertha Berlin: 8️⃣ #RBLBSC pic.twitter.com/GvbmhFuOjA
Good evening! Welcome to the live updates of RB Leipzig Vs Hertha Berlin! Fresh from thumping Mainz on Sunday, can Leipzig continue winning ways and move level on points with Dortmund in second place? Join me for all the build-up, team news and yes even some live video from the game!