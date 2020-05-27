RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin - Live Stream - beIN CONNECT

Live Video

Leipzig are level! Defender Lukas Klostermann heads in from a corner, that's his third goal of the season!

Goal! Marko Grujić scores his fourth goal of the season, and Hertha have an early lead!

Live Updates

Preamble

Big fan of that Leipzig Warm up kit! Minutes away from Kick-Off now!

No change for Hertha! Could they spring an upset tonight?

If it ain't broke 🤷‍♂️



Labbadia makes 0️⃣ changes from the derby win ⚡#RBLBSC #hahohe

Team news is in! No Poulsen for RB Leipzig, he's been ruled out for the remainder of the season!

TEAM NEWS: Timo Werner leads the line for RB Leipzig this evening alongside Roma loanee Patrik Schick. Hertha Berlin’s Matheus Cunha starts against his former side for the first time since leaving in January.



🏟️ @RBLeipzig_EN v @HerthaBSC_EN

🕖 19:00 Mecca / 16:00 GMT

📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/IHgYDZDs8X — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 27, 2020

Hertha are making moves to the stadium. Facemasks at the ready!

Und ab geht's zum Stadion. 90 Minuten warten auf hoffentlich 90 Minuten Leidenschaft & Kampf! 💪#RBLBSC #hahohe

Leipzig are arriving in style...

Fresh from a big win in the Berlin derby, Hertha will be looking for the scalp of Leipzig tonight...

2️⃣ games

7️⃣ goals

0️⃣ conceded



Off to a flyer ✈️

2️⃣ games

7️⃣ goals

0️⃣ conceded

Off to a flyer ✈️

Hopefully it continues today! 👊#RBLBSC #hahohe

Tonight is all about Timo Werner. Liverpool has been monitoring his progress closely, and he grabbed a hat-trick last time out. I won't be surprised if he finds the back of the net against Hertha!

Goals scored in Leipzig and Hertha's seven Bundesliga meetings so far:



Timo Werner: 8️⃣

Goals scored in Leipzig and Hertha's seven Bundesliga meetings so far:

Timo Werner: 8️⃣

Hertha Berlin: 8️⃣ #RBLBSC

Good evening! Welcome to the live updates of RB Leipzig Vs Hertha Berlin! Fresh from thumping Mainz on Sunday, can Leipzig continue winning ways and move level on points with Dortmund in second place? Join me for all the build-up, team news and yes even some live video from the game!