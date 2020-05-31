Paderborn Vs Borussia Dortmund - Live Match Stream

Channel - HD 11 Online - beIN CONNECT Kick-Off - 19:30

Live Video!

Jadon Sancho starts for the first time since the return of the Bundelisga and the English striker looks in fine form.

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for the hosts! Sebastian Vasiliadis will anchor central midfield, keeper Leopold Zingerle could be in for a busy evening.

Team News! Jadon Sancho starts! Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt line up alongside the English star in attack!

🚨 Our Starting XI vs. Paderborn 🚨



Welcome back, Jadon! 💪 pic.twitter.com/K9m0kaGZf1 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 31, 2020

It's Sunny in Paderborn! We should be underway at 19:30 MECCA!

So anyone fancy some Bundesliga action on Sunday evening? Me, please! Dortmund need to bounce back following their Der Klassiker defeat to Bayern Munich!

Good evening! Welcome to the LIVE Updates for Paderborn Vs Dortmund! BVB are ten points behind Bayern Munich and need a win to keep pace with the Bavarians. Join me for the build-up, team news and even live video footage from the game!