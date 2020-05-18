Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer believes that the Reds should go all out to sign rising star Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window, insisting that the Borussia Dortmund winger would be a perfect fit at the club, ahead of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Speaking to Andy Kerr in the latest episode in “A Year of my Life” the ex Republic of International was quick to praise Sancho who has already registered fourteen goals and sixteen assists so far in the Bundesliga.

“Sancho would be a great acquisition, I think Liverpool should go out and buy him, I think he would be a great player for Liverpool, you need to take some pressure off the front three.”

Whilst McAteer also identified left-back as a position that the runaway league leaders could strengthen in the summer.

“I think Robbo (Andrew Robertson) although he will benefit from this rest, you can’t ask James Milner to play there or Gomes to slot in there. Maybe bring in someone else just to cover him, to put some pressure on Robbo. We’ve got strength in most areas, really.”

Speculation is rife that Liverpool could make a move for Timo Werner of RB Leipzig, however for McAteer he is unsure if the striker, who has already registered twenty-one goals this season in the league is the best fit for the side.

“We know that Jurgen doesn’t venture into the transfer market and buy a superstar or because someone is available or because he has money in his pocket. He has to fit a criteria, a dressing room, a work ethic, he has to fit a style of play.”

When comparing the two, it’s clear to the midfielder that Sancho is the ideal fit, but Liverpool could be priced out for a month for the England international.

“I feel that Sancho is more of that criteria than what Timo Werner is. Sancho might have outpriced himself for what Liverpool want. He might want to go to Manchester United which is the talk at the moment. Timo Werner might be the player we go for if we don’t get Sancho.”

You can see more of Jason McAteer in a year of my life, which first airs on Tuesday the 19th of May at 20:30 Mecca.

