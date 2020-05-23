Watch the Live Stream for Mainz Vs Leipzig via beIN CONNECT

Naz Majeed

Fourth-placed RB Leipzig travel to the Opel Arena to face FSV Mainz 05 on Sunday afternoon, needing to pick up points in the wake of Saturday’s clash between Borussia Monchengladbach (3rd) and Bayer Leverkusen (5th), giving Leipzig the opportunity to either catch the top three, or pull away from the chasing pack. They will be buoyed by the fact that the reverse fixture against Mainz served up an 8-0 thrashing, their biggest ever win. Timo Werner scored a hattrick in that game, involved in every single goal (with three assists), becoming only the second-ever player to be directly involved in at least six goals in a single game in over 15 years.

Mainz have only lost one of their last 6 Bundesliga games, and are enjoying a three-match unbeaten run for the first time this season. They sit just above the Relegation Playoff spots, and with 27 points and a goal difference of -19, the 2019/20 season is their second-worst campaign in their history.

Key Notes:

At least three goals have been scored in each of the seven Bundesliga meetings between Mainz and Leipzig.

After registering no draws in their first 21 Bundesliga games of the season, Mainz have since shared the points in three of their last five Bundesliga matches.

Leipzig are without a win their last three Bundesliga matches – they have also drawn three consecutive Bundesliga matches for the first time ever. Their last win came on matchday 23 at Schalke (5-0).

Leipzig have only won two of their last eight Bundesliga matches (D5, L1), taking just 11 of a possible 24 points in this timeframe



Probable Lineups:

Mainz: Müller - Baku, St. Juste, Niakhate, Martin - Barreiro, Kunde - Onisiwo, Boetius, Quaison - Mateta

Leipzig: Gulacsi - Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg - Nkunku, Sabitzer (c), Laimer, Kampl, Angelino - Poulsen, Werner

Players to Watch:

Robin Quaison - The Swedish forward is Mainz’s top scorer this season with 12 goals, fourth overall in the league’s goalscoring charts. Already recording two hattricks in the Bundesliga this season, including a 38-minute demolition of Werder Bremen away from home, the 2019/20 season has been his most productive of his professional career so far, with 2 assists to complement a dozen goals he has. Often deployed on the flank, he may find joy in finding space on the outside of the back three of Leipzig.

Dayot Upamecano - One of the most in-demand defenders in Europe, the defender has shouldered more responsibility this season for Leipzig after Ibrahima Konaté and Willi Orban were sidelined with long term injuries. Upamecano has been one of Leipzig’s standout performers this season, with the young Frenchman’s new role as leader of the defence suiting him perfectly. He has repaid Nagelsmann’s trust in him with a string of solid performances, including key interventions in their shut-out of Bayern Munich in February. Strong and quick, he is also good in the air and possesses the ability to pass and dribble, making him one of the most sought-after prospects in world football right now.

Prediction: Mainz 2-2 Leipzig

Leipzig’s recent form has been less than impressive, even if they have Timo Werner in their lineup. With Mainz scrapping for points, we are unlikely to see a repeat of the 8-0 demolition from earlier in the season, and instead, both sides may continue their recent mediocre league form. Much may depend on the result of Saturday’s clash between Gladbach and Leverkusen, which could pile more pressure on Julian Nagelsmann’s Leipzig, or spur them on to turn their fortunes around. The second half of this game may be where and when the action picks up, with Leipzig scoring more than four times as many goals in the second half of games as they have in the first.

Watch the Bundesliga clash between Mainz and Leipzig Live on beIN SPORTS with Angus Scott and our live studio panel on Sunday 24 May. Coverage of all of Sunday's games starts at 1400 Mecca/1100 GMT on HD 11.