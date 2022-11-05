Two goals in one first-half minute from striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting carried Bayern Munich to a narrow 3-2 victory away at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern, who led 3-0 at one point in the first half, endured a nervy final few minutes in the German capital, with French defender Dayot Upamecano appearing to have handballed in injury time as Hertha pushed for a late equaliser.

Referee Bastian Dankert decided against going to the video, helping Bayern to their eighth straight win in all competitions.

Teenage forward Jamal Musiala had put Bayern in front after just 12 minutes, before the quick-fire double from Choupo-Moting looked to have the visitors in pole position.

A 40th-minute volley from Dodi Lukebakio, who has now scored more goals against Bayern than any other Bundesliga player other than Borussia Dortmund veteran Marco Reus, saw Hertha pull one back, before Davie Selke scored a 45th-minute penalty.

Bayern will sit in the familiar top spot on the Bundesliga table for at least 24 hours, with Union Berlin having a chance to go back in the lead when they take on Leverkusen on Sunday.