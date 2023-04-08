A superb second-half strike from Matthijs de Ligt gave Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory at Freiburg, keeping them two points clear atop the table.

Bayern, who were eliminated by Freiburg 2-1 in the German Cup on Tuesday, had a chance for revenge but lacked fluency despite new coach Thomas Tuchel naming an attack-heavy line-up.

Sadio Mane, starting for the first time under Tuchel, had Bayern's best chance of the first half, beating goalkeeper Mark Flekken but chipping inches wide.

Freiburg had a chance of their own just before half-time, Ritsu Doan's shot rebounding off the underside of the bar.

Bayern broke the deadlock early in the second half, De Ligt's long-range shot taking a slight deflection and flying past a helpless Flekken.

Freiburg nearly equalised late but Bayern 'keeper Yann Sommer got his foot to a Roland Sallai strike to preserve the visitors' advantage.

Bayern now have two wins and a loss under Tuchel, ahead of Tuesday's trip to Manchester City in the Champions League.