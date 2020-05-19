

Kai’s The Limit

We predicted that Leverkusen would run out comfortable winners and that their starlet Kai Havertz was going to extend his fine form, but two headers in the space of around five minutes were quite something else. Opening the scoring in the 28th minute before restoring Leverkusen’s lead in the 33rd (after Theodor Gebre Selassie had equalized for Werder Bremen), the midfielder added another feather to his cap. Always being hailed as intelligent and cerebral, he was able to use his head differently and effectively as Leverkusen cemented their position in the table moving 11 points clear of Wolfsburg. Still 5th, but only a point behind RB Leipzig, they may have in Havertz the wildcard that could get them into the Champions League places.

7 - @kaihavertz29 has been involved in 7 goals (4 goals, 3 assists) in the last 5 #Bundesliga games, no player in the league has more. Wunderkind. #SVWB04 @bayer04_en pic.twitter.com/mJdemYMCil — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) May 18, 2020

Thomas Muller has always been a strange player to consider. For one, he rarely ever has a fixed position, drifting in and out of areas across the front line as if he is merely investigating the space. That is, in fact, the quite literal interpretation of the German term Raumdeuter, which Muller himself has used to describe his style of play. He is no Robben, Ribery, or Robert Lewandowski, but that is perhaps the point. Uniquely talented, it can sometimes be impossible for opposition managers to plan for his impact in a game, and under Hans-Dieter Flick, his involvement and contribution has skyrocketed in every meaningful way, scoring and creating at a rate that would be frightening for any of Bayern’s future opponents. Frozen out of the German national side by Joachim Löw since March 2019, one wonders if Muller’s singular talent is simply misunderstood by even the best of managers.

107 - @esmuellert_ has been involved in by far the most open-play sequences of @FCBayernEN under Flick that ended with a shot (107, at least 15 more than any other player). Analysis.#FCUFCB #Bundesliga https://t.co/exbHEsueG7 pic.twitter.com/8Pr2GufA8B — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) May 17, 2020

MVPs at BVB

Jadon Sancho has been (rightly) the focus of so many pieces of analysis in the last 12 months that it was quite a shock to see him start on the bench as Dortmund welcomed bitter rivals Schalke on Saturday. But even without the English winger’s mercurial skill, Dortmund ran out comfortable 4-0 winners against a side that has in recent times caused them no little trouble.

In Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt, they have two elite-level attackers that they signed for less than what they sold Christian Pulisic for, and Achraf Hakimi is perhaps Europe’s most in-demand wingback, with his contract and transfer status murky.

Their commanding central midfielder Axel Witsel and captain Marco Reus did not even feature, though it was rather inevitable that Erling Braut Håland opened the scoring, bagging his 10th goal in only 9 games. With so many potent weapons, it is a shame they have been eliminated from the Champions League already, but they may yet push Bayern all the way in the title race.

This club man! 😭💛@ErlingHaaland pays tribute to the Dortmund fans who couldn't be at the game today.



What an incredible bond.#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/5Lc2Pv7mWc — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 16, 2020

Thuram Glad To Be Bach

Marcus Thuram made history when he scored Borussia Monchengladbach’s second goal against Frankfurt, his strike being the quickest second goal that Gladbach have scored away from home in the Bundesliga. Already one we have had our eyes on, the son of World Cup-winning defender Lilian Thuram appears set to make his mark on the league. Already having had an impressive season, Thuram will be looking forward to the rest of the campaign as Gladbach will hope to secure their position in the table, where they currently sit third, two points behind Dortmund and one ahead of Leipzig. Next up, Leverkusen, with their own high-flying wonderkid Kai Havertz.

7 - In the #Bundesliga, @borussia_en have never previously established a 2-0 lead away from home as quick as they have against Eintracht Frankfurt today (after seven minutes). Brace. #SGEBMG pic.twitter.com/68P4CZxmn0 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) May 16, 2020

Home Is Where The Heart Is

Having the Bundesliga back - having any football back - is a great step forward for the world of sport, and the world in general. Without any major setback or incident during and after the weekend’s games, the concerns that had been raised around Dynamo Dresden’s quarantine were availed, and regular service was resumed.

Well, except for the lack of fans.

The lack of the famous Yellow Wall as Dortmund hosted Schalke was perhaps the most poignant reminder of the limitations and restrictions imposed by bodies that supersede the Deutsche Fußball Liga in these extraordinary times, though Dortmund were actually the only home side to win during the entire round of fixtures. Granted, three of the other top five sides played away, but Leipzig only managed to draw 1-1 against Freiburg, and Hoffenheim lost 3-0 at home to Hertha Berlin, who had been 7 points behind the hosts at the start of play.

Famous for being the league with the highest average attendance in all of football (behind only the NFL overall with its massive stadiums) the lack of fans is a detriment to the sport and the spectacle, and with some clubs in other leagues crying out over “sporting integrity”, the concept of “home advantage” may be all but nullified for now. Time will tell if this trend continues in Germany, and in England, Spain, and Italy as they look to restart, but as it stands, the stands remain empty.



