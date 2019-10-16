Fantasy Hot or Not - Lewandowski can't stop scoring By beIN SPORTS October 16, 2019 11:36 1:13 min A look at who's hot and who's not in the Bundesliga this week. Summaries bundesliga -Latest Videos 1:28 min ATP Antwerp: Murray bt Coppejans (6-4 7-6) 0:25 min Sancho's potential will make him hard to keep 3:33 min Greece 2 Bosnia-Herzegovina 1 0:30 min Bulgarian football chief resigns 0:45 min UEFA should have taken a stronger stance 0:22 min Bulgarian PM calls for Mihaylov to resign 4:20 min Report: Sweden 1-1 Spain 3:59 min Report: Switzerland 2-0 Ireland 4:47 min Report: Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy 25:23 min News Summary