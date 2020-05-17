Mainz fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Cologne and claim a point that boosts their fight to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.

Cologne led when Mark Uth converted a sixth-minute penalty for his fifth goal in eight games since joining on loan from Schalke, with Florian Kainz's back-post header making it 2-0 early in the second half.

Mainz pulled one back through substitute Taiwo Awoniyi's first Bundesliga goal and Pierre Kunde levelled with a brilliant solo goal, running from near the centre circle and slotting home.

The result left Mainz nine points clear of 17th-placed Werder Bremen, and four above Fortuna Dusseldorf, who occupy the relegation play-off place.