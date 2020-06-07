Union Berlin and Schalke played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday evening, as Schalke battled back from a goal down thanks to a long-range strike from Jonjoe Kenny.

The hosts made a positive start when Anthony Ujah found midfielder Robert Andrich who kept his composure to score his first Bundesliga goal, to hand Union the lead. The capital club continued to dominate but was dealt a hammer blow before the half-hour mark as Schalke equalised.

Everton loanee Kenny unleashed a rocket from 25 yards in what was Schalke's first shot on target. The second half was a tetchy contest, but Union did come close through defender Marvin Friedrich. Thankfully for Schalke, keeper Alexander Nübel kept the effort out.