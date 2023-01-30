Bundesliga - Top 5 Goals: Week 18 January 30, 2023 14:33 3:27 min A closer look at the Top 5 goals this week from the Bundesliga Bundesliga Best Goals -Latest Videos 3:17 min Ligue 1 - Top 5 Goals: Week 20 3:27 min Bundesliga - Top 5 Goals: Week 18 4:04 min Remiro rocks boat as Madrid drop points in title 5:27 min Ten-man PSG held as dogged Reims strike late 3:51 min Highlights: Brighton 2-1 Liverpool 6:43 min Djokovic wins Australian Open, equals Nadal record 4:14 min Stylish Man Utd progress in FA Cup 2:59 min Bayern held at home to Frankfurt 3:46 min Highlights: Girona 0-1 Barcelona 5:25 min Home wildcards win men's doubles title