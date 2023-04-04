Bundesliga - Top 5 Goals April 4, 2023 08:24 3:33 min Check out the top 5 goals from this weekend in the Bundesliga Bundesliga -Latest Videos 3:33 min Bundesliga - Top 5 Goals 3:27 min 10-man Everton strike late to hold Tottenham 3:41 min Atletico Madrid 1 Real Betis 0 - Highlights 3:35 min PSG 0 Lyon 1 - Highlights 3:23 min Newcastle 2 Manchester United 0 - Highlights 4:22 min Highlights: Al Ahly 3-0 Al Hilal 4:24 min Highlights: Elche 0-4 Barcelona 4:12 min Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa 5:47 min Highlights: Bayern Munich 4-2 BVB 5:54 min Highlights: Arsenal 4-1 Leeds United