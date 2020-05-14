Joel Richards

Now, take a look at our side from the team of the season, so far.

Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi – RB Leipzig

For a player who had loan spells at Hereford United, Tranmere Rovers and Hull City during his time at Liverpool, Gulacsi’s journey to the top hasn’t been the smoothest of journeys. But since a spell at Leipzig’s sister club Salzburg, the Hungarian international has flourished in the Bundesliga and has improved upon a couple of minor hiccups in the first half of the season to take the gloves in our XI.

As Manuel Neuer begins to display the odd flash of fallibility, Gulacsi’s impressive numbers throw further weight to his inclusion. With a save percentage of 73% that rivals Neuer’s and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer, the Leipzig stopper was crucial in his side drawing both meetings with Bayern Munich this season and clean sheets against Tottenham Hotspur played their part in securing qualification for the Champions League quarter-finals.

Right-Back: Christopher Trimmel – Union Berlin

Equally adept further forward in right midfield as he is at full-back, the Union captain has been a key creative output for the Bundesliga newcomers with nine assists.

Trimmel’s ability to foray forward is a key asset, as well as his passing in enabling to launch attacks. His aerial presence has been vital too in the defensive rearguard.

With Union Berlin seemingly comfortable in 11th place in their debut top-flight campaign, Trimmel and his side have adapted to their newer surroundings relatively well. Their opposition this weekend? Just the small matter of league leaders Bayern Munich.

Centre-Back: Dayot Upamecano – RB Leipzig

In front of Gulacsi is a man mountain who has been a rock at the heart of the Leipzig defence this season as they challenge for the Bundesliga crown.

Upamecano’s perfect timing for a tackle and his outstanding positional sense have contributed to Die Roten Bullen boasting the joint-best defensive record with only 26 goals conceded. It is little wonder Europe’s top clubs are monitoring the Valenciennes youth product very closely.

An ankle injury has slightly hampered recent performances, but his role in Leipzig’s victory over Tottenham in the Champions League helped nullify the Londoners’ attack and further enhanced his claims as one of the Bundesliga’s finest defenders.

Centre-Back: Mats Hummels – Borussia Dortmund

Despite being discarded by Germany manager Joachim Low, Hummels has proved he is far from a busted flush this season.

The centre-back’s second coming in the black-and-yellow of Dortmund has strengthened what was once a porous defence and their marked improvement has provided stability in an attack-minded side. It says a lot that Hummels’ fine form has been overshadowed by the combined brilliance of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, but few can deny what an impact the two-time title winner with BVB has had.

Whether or not his form earns a recall from international exile, there’s no denying Hummels has defied Low’s verdict as a has-been and continued to flourish despite entering his 30’s.

Left-Back: Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich

Having already tipped the Canadian as a rising star, it was only fair that he made the cut for our team of the season.

A switch to left-back has been the catalyst for Davies to excel in a team full of superstars and contribute to their strong form at the top of the table. Since deputising for David Alaba after the Austrian’s injury, Davies’ progress has been rapid over the last five months and could well be considered one of the finest exponents in his position across Europe.

Blessed with rapid pace, Davies left a clutch of Chelsea players in his wake as he charged down the wing to provide Robert Lewandowski with the simplest of tap-ins in Bayern’s 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League. It is perhaps a strong indicator of what to expect in the years to come from one of football’s most exciting prospects.

Centre-Midfield: Denis Zakaria – Borussia Monchengladbach

In what was a strong field, Zakaria gets the nod as our holding midfielder.

The Swiss international has shone in a Monchengladbach side that led the table for much of the early stages of the campaign, and his versatility across the middle of the park makes him a standout across the Bundesliga. Capable of carrying of defensive duties whilst not shy of getting further forward, Zakaria is comfortable in possession and is equally adept at tough tackling when necessary.

The 23-year-old also has an innate ability to close down space and suffocate the opposition, and having previously been linked with a move to Liverpool Zakaria will surely attract further admiring glances in the near future.

Centre-Midfield: Thiago Alcantara – Bayern Munich

One of the finest all-around midfielders in Europe, Thiago has once again demonstrated his importance to Die Roten in a campaign that stuttered in the beginning but eventually purred as they regained the top spot.

Key to their relentless form is the Spaniard who makes things tick in the middle of the park. Where others suffered a dip in the early stages, Thiago remained consistent throughout and deserves his place in our XI.

A vital part of Bayern’s recent success, Thiago’s form has elevated him to another level from his peers and will no doubt continue to play a huge role when the season recommences.

Centre-Midfield: Kai Havertz – Bayer Leverkusen

He may have had an inconsistent opening to the season, but the hype machine still surrounds Kai Havertz.

An upturn in form at the turn of the year has in turn led to Leverkusen remaining in contention for Champions League qualification, and should they achieve the feat then much will be due to the 20-year-old’s brilliance.

The German prodigy is a huge presence in midfield despite his young age, and his ability to drift past defenders and pose a real attacking threat gives the opposition constant headaches. Such talent always attracts big suitors and though Leverkusen are ready to admit defeat in keeping their star prodigy, the COVID-19 pandemic means they may struggle to attract the €100 million fee they would have anticipated beforehand.

His long-term future may be uncertain, but the present offers a perfect opportunity to enjoy Havertz while he remains in the Bundesliga.

Right-Wing: Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund

The subject of a recent player profile by this scribe, there’s little else that can be said to emphasise the brilliance that is Jadon Sancho.

In a record-breaking season that has saw him become the youngest player ever to reach 25 Bundesliga goals, and the first to post double figures in goals and assists across Europe’s big five leagues, Sancho has further enhanced his world-class credentials.

The England international’s 14 goals and 15 assists have maintained Dortmund’s title challenge and it cannot be understated just how pivotal the 20-year-old has become for Lucien Favre. Speculation may continue about his future, but a first league title since 2012 may endear his name into BVB folklore for many years to come.

Striker: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

Erling Haaland may be the new kid on the block, but the pretender to Lewandowski’s throne may have to wait a little while longer yet.

The 31-year-old shows no sign of slowing down and his goal output is frighteningly getting better with age. With an insane 39 goals from 33 appearances in all competitions (25 goals in 23 Bundesliga games) Bayern’s main man flew out of the traps at the start of the season posting a remarkable 16 goals from his first 11 league appearances. Lewandowski is without a doubt the main reason his side are four points clear at the top of the table ahead of this weekend’s resumption.

Always seemingly in the right place at the right time, the Pole has Gerd Muller’s longstanding Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season within his sights and should he keep up his amazing form few would back against him breaking it.

Left-Wing: Timo Werner – RB Leipzig

Another Leipzig player who has took the Bundesliga by storm this season, Werner is the one who undoubtedly attracts all the headlines.

With 21 goals and seven assists this season, only Sancho and Lewandowski have been as prolific in their attacking output and the German forward has further enhanced his credentials in a side that has gained many plaudits from neutrals. Whether deployed as a No.9 or on the left-wing, Werner is the key outlet for all of Leipzig’s attacking play.

Despite seeing a move to Bayern break down last summer, Werner has put the disappointment behind him and has attracted a new array of admirers in the process. Heavily linked with a move to England, the Bundesliga’s loss may soon be the Premier League’s gain.