RB Leipzig have opened up a five-point gap at the top of the Bundesliga, battling back from a goal down to seal a 3-1 victory over Union Berlin.

The visitors from Berlin took an early lead when forward Marius Buelter finished off a counter-attack, but Timo Werner struck either side of an effort by captain Marcel Sabitzer to seal Leipzig's home win.

The brace for Werner means that the German striker is now the Bundesliga's top-scorer on 20 goals, one more than Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. Bayern Munich can move into second place tomorrow, with a victory away to a resurgent Hertha Berlin.