Bundesliga

Hoffenheim continued their upturn in form since the restart with a 1-0 win over strugglers Mainz. The visitors could have had an earlier lead when Christoph Baumgartner earned a spot-kick. Unfortunately, Steven Zuber saw his effort pushed away by Mainz keeper Florian Müller.

Up the other end and Robin Quaison came close for Mainz to opening the scoring when his free-kick skimmed the crossbar. Moments before the break, Hoffenheim scored the only goal of the contest. Ihlas Bebou who came on for Jacob Bruun Larsen drilled a shot into the bottom corner for his fourth goal of the campaign.