Mitch Freeley

Follow the Live Match Stream of Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Dortmund via beIN CONNECT

Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to close the gap with third-placed Borussia Dortmund to just two points when the two sides face off on Saturday evening. Peter Bosz’s side sits just outside the Champions League places and a victory over his former side could be the catalyst for a push into the Champions League places.

Last time out in the league, Lekerkusen took an early lead against Hoffenheim through Moussa Diaby, before the hosts battled back to a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Andrej Kramarić and Robert Skov. The defeat ended a run of three straight wins in the league, heading into a crucial stretch of the season, with Europa League action returning.

Former PSG attacker Moussa Diaby will be the man to watch for Leverkusen. The French youth international has had a promising debut in the Bundesliga and will be eager to impress against title-chasing BVB. Diaby has searing pace and could cause Dortmund plenty of trouble on the counter-attack.

Kick-Off – 20:30

Online – beIN CONNECT

Channel – beIN CONNECT

As for Dortmund, they have pulled themselves back into the Bundesliga title race after an inconsistent start to the campaign. Now, Lucian Favre’s team are just three points off league leaders Bayern Munich. This week could be crucial in BVB’s title push as Bayern will take on second-placed RB Leipzig, and a win could see Dortmund move into second place.

Last time out in the league, Dortmund demolished Union Berlin 5-0 for a third straight league victory in which they have scored five goals. Jadon Sancho scored his twelfth league goal of the season, and January signing Erling Braut Håland continued his impressive start following his move from RB Salzburg.

Håland has scored seven goals in just three Bundesliga appearances this season and is fast underlying himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe. The 19-year old is likely to start in Leverkusen and don’t be surprised if he finds the back of the net again.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Lekerkusen and Dortmund battle it out at the Bayer Arena. You can follow all the action, along with a host of Bundesliga games via beIN CONNECT.