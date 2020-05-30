Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin continued their impressive form under Bruno Labbadia with a 2-0 victory over Augsburg on Saturday afternoon. Hertha has yet to taste defeat under new boss Labbadia and started strongly at the Olimpia Stadion.

After an impressive cameo from the bench, Javairo Dilrosun earned a place in the starting line up and made an immediate impact with the game just 23 minutes old. After Peter Pekarik’s shot caused a scramble in the box, the Dutch youngster calmly slotted the ball home to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Hertha continued to press and should have doubled their advantage when veteran striker Vedad Ibisevic clipped a shot when he really should have found the back of the net.

Augsburg turned to leading goalscorer Florian Niederlechner to come off the bench at half time, and he could have made the difference if his header had not gone just wide on the hour mark. The second half was a much more even contest, but it would be Hertha who would have the last laugh. Substitute Piatek was put through in the final moments of the game, and the Polish striker kept his cool to seal all three points for Hertha.