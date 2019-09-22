Marco Reus was left fuming after Borussia Dortmund conceded a late own goal to draw 2-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday and lose ground on Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig.

Dortmund twice took the lead but surrendered an equaliser on 88 minutes, failing to deal with two crosses before Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada forced Thomas Delaney to turn the ball into his own net.

Dortmund made a bright start when Witsel picked out the bottom corner with 11 minutes gone, but a lapse in concentration let Frankfurt back in just before the break as Silva levelled.

Witsel added an assist to his earlier goal as he latched onto the rebound after Raphael Guerreiro's free-kick was saved by Kevin Trapp, teeing up Sancho to tap in his third league goal of the season on 66 minutes.

Sancho made way for Germany winger Julian Brandt soon after with Eintracht already pushing for an equaliser before Kamada's volley was diverted in by Delaney.

