Borussia Moenchengladbach eased past relegation-threatened Fortuna Duesseldorf 4-1 on Saturday. Jonas Hofmann gave Gladbach an early lead, but Erik Thommy equalised to make it 1-1 at half time. With the visitors attacking at will, Lars Stindl restored the lead, then beat two defenders for his second goal. Midfield colleague Florian Neuhaus added their late fourth goal as Duesseldorf's defence capitulated.