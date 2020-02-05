Mitch Freeley

Bayern and Leipzig face off on Sunday evening, in the standout clash of the Bundesliga weekend. Both sides are separated only by a point in the standings, and a victory for either team could be pivotal in their hunt for the Bundesliga title.

Hansi Flick’s side has been on a roll lately racking up six consecutive victories in the league. Last weekend moved into top-spot, following a 3-1 win over Mainz. Bayern ran riot in the first half scoring three times in 26 minutes thanks to goals from Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Thiago. After parting ways with Nico Kovac in November, Hansi Flick has steadied the ship but are facing a serious test to their domestic dominance from Leipzig.

Robert Lewandowski has scored in his last three Bundesliga appearances and is poised to be the difference-maker for Bayern in yet another crunch game. Lewandowski found the back of the net when the sides drew 1-1 in September and will be looking to add to the 22 goals he has scored this season. In team news, Ivan Perisic has been ruled out for a month with a broken ankle.

RB Leipzig will be looking to return to winning ways and get their Bundesliga title charge back on track. Two defeats and a draw have seen Leipzig drop to second in the standings, and bow out of the DFB Pokal at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt. Now Julian Nagelsmann’s side heads into the crunch game at the Allianz, needing a positive result against Bayern.

Prior to the league defeat to Frankfurt, Leipzig had been on a thirteen game undefeated streak in all competitions as they ended the first half of the season as winter champions. Now, the worry in the East German city is that the Rotten Bullen seem to be stumbling at the worst possible time.

A Champions League clash against Tottenham is on the horizon along with games against Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen in the league. It’s a season-defining time for Leipzig. Nargelsmann will be insistent on his side to gain a morale-boosting victory which would push them back into top-spot.

Timo Werner came off the bench midweek but failed to make the desired impact for his team. In the Bundesliga, the German international has been ruthless this season, with 20 goals in 20 appearances so far. Werner should start on Saturday and will be eager to get one over goal scoring rival Robert Lewandowski in the race for the golden boot.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter Bayern and Leipzig clash at the top of the Bundesliga. You can follow all the action, along with a host of Bundesliga games via beIN CONNECT.