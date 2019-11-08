Mitch Freeley

Bayern Munich will be looking to return to winning ways in the Bundesliga on Saturday evening but will face a stern test against rivals Borussia Dortmund. Last weekend, Niko Kovac was relieved of his duties as head coach following a 5-1 thrashing by Eintracht Frankfurt meaning that assistant Hansi Flick will take charge for proceedings.

The Bayern hierarchy moved quickly to stop the rot and is currently looking for a tempory appointment till the end of the season. Bayern also sealed progression to the Champions League round of sixteen with a 2-0 win over Olympiacos.

It’s tight at the top of the Bundesliga at the moment with the top nine sides just separated by five points. A victory for Bayern over Dortmund could see the Bavarian giants move into second place should other results go in their favour, which would be a huge motivation for the squad.

In team news, Jerome Boateng is suspended after picking up a red card against Frankfurt. Flick may also decide to start Phillipe Coutinho after the playmaker came off the bench in the Champions League. Robert Lewandowski has been in blistering form this season and has 14 goals in just 10 Bundesliga starts. The Polish international is certain to start against his former club.

Bayern Predicted Team

Neuer; Pavard, Javi Martinez, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara; Gnabry, Coutinho, Coman; Lewandowski

Date - Saturday 9th November 2019

Kick-Off – 20:30 (Mecca)

Channel – HD 5

Online – beIN CONNECT

As for Borussia Dortmund, they will be coming into the game after a heroic fightback in the Champions League. Heading into the second half 2-0 down against Inter Milan, BVB battled back to seal the tie 3-2 thanks in part to a brace from Achraf Hakimi. A third straight win in all competitions for the side.

One point of concern for Lucian Favre will be BVB’s recent record away to Bayern. His side has been on the wrong end of a 5-0, and 6-0 thrashing on the last two visits to the Allianz, all the Swiss coach will be expecting a strong performance from his side. Although Favre will be encouraged at how Bayern have been leaking goals in recent weeks.

In team news, Marco Reus is a fitness concern after missing the midweek clash against Inter. Jadon Sancho is also a doubt for the game after coming off injured with a hamstring complaint. Fresh from bagging a brace midweek, Hakimi is certain to start at right-back, or could even be moved up to the right-wing to cover for Sancho.

Dortmund Predicted Team

Burki; Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Witsel, Delaney; Hakimi, Brandt, Hazard; Paco Alcacer

