Watch the Live Stream of Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach via beIN CONNECT
Date- Saturday, June 13, 2020 Kick-Off – 19:30 Mecca Channel – 11 HD
Now for Gladbach, No Plea in the side as he is suspended. Lars Stindl should lead the line for the Foals.
TEAM NEWS 📋 Our Foals to take on the champions 🐎💚#GladToBeBach #FCBBMG pic.twitter.com/KOLA9lerMR— Gladbach (@borussia_en) June 13, 2020
Team news! First up Bayern! No Lewandowski & Muller remember, they are suspended whilst Thiago is out with an injury. Four changes, Zirkee, Perisic, Hernandez and Cuisance all come in!
STARTING XI 🔴#FCBBMG #packmas pic.twitter.com/ox9C1XyhVR— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 13, 2020
Gladbach was the last side to get the better of Bayern... Could they stop them tonight? FCB is without a number of big names...
The last team to beat Bayern? 🤔#GladToBeBach #FCBBMG pic.twitter.com/FHGlSmRT8M— Gladbach (@borussia_en) June 13, 2020
Focus! Kimmich means business!
Game face 🔛#FCBBMG pic.twitter.com/cVJQmjCcHv— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 13, 2020
Bayern Munich will have to wait for their 30th Bundesliga title today, following a late goal from Borussia Dortmund, but a win against third-placed Gladbach could do the Bavarians the world of good. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals from the game.