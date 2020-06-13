Watch the Live Stream of Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach via beIN CONNECT

Date- Saturday, June 13, 2020 Kick-Off – 19:30 Mecca Channel – 11 HD

Now for Gladbach, No Plea in the side as he is suspended. Lars Stindl should lead the line for the Foals.

Team news! First up Bayern! No Lewandowski & Muller remember, they are suspended whilst Thiago is out with an injury. Four changes, Zirkee, Perisic, Hernandez and Cuisance all come in!

Gladbach was the last side to get the better of Bayern... Could they stop them tonight? FCB is without a number of big names...



Focus! Kimmich means business!



Bayern Munich will have to wait for their 30th Bundesliga title today, following a late goal from Borussia Dortmund, but a win against third-placed Gladbach could do the Bavarians the world of good. Join me for the build-up, team news and goals from the game.

