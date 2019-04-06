Mitch Freeley

Goals/ Highlights

Goal! Bayern are in cruise control! Serge Gnabry makes it 4-0 with a smart header!

Goal! Game over! Bayern grab a third! Javi Martínez smashes the ball into the bottom corner!

Goal! That was a gift from Dortmund! Robert Lewandowski gets a pass back from Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou and slots Bayern into a 2-0 lead!

Goal! Mats Hummels heads Bayern into the lead against his former club! Poor defending from Dortmund!

Peep! We are underway in Munich! Let's go!

Live Updates

Preamble

Uhoh! Bayern new man Lucas Hernandez is here to watch his new side!

Warm up time for Dortmund! Just under 15 minutes till kick off!

Built for moments like this 💎 pic.twitter.com/U5ekp82kq0 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 6, 2019

Now for Dortmund, who have gone with a lovely street fighter themed tweet! Jadon Sancho starts in attack with Marco Reus & Jacob Bruun Larsen. Keep an eye out for Axel Witsel in central midfield.

Team News! Manuel Neuer is back in the starting line up! Robert Lewandowski will be looking to score against his former side, the Polish striker has 19 goals to his name in the league this season.

Dortmund are in the building! A win for the league leaders would be massive in terms of the title race!

Here to do one job 👊 pic.twitter.com/6BVPG1N7U7 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 6, 2019

Nice little indicator who the most successful side in Germany is! Nothing to do with mind games for the big match!

Everything is in order in the Bayern changing room! Just under 30 minutes till game time!

It's high stakes tonight in the Bundesliga! The Dortmund fans seem to be revelling in the atmosphere pre-game!

Good evening! Anyone fancy a top of the table barnstormer in the Bundesliga! Me, please! League leaders Borussia Dortmund head to second-placed Bayern Munich with just a point separating the two sides! A win for either side could be decisive in the title race! Join me for all the build-up from this titanic clash dubbed "Der Klassiker" including live updates, team news and video footage of all the action as it happens!