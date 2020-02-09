Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig shared the spoils following a 0-0 draw between the top two in the Bundesliga on Sunday evening.

It was the visitors who carved out the first chance of the contest as Timo Werner lashed a shot just past Manuel Neuer's goal with the game just 23 minutes old. It wasn't long until Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi was called into action to save shots from Thiago and Leon Goretzka.

Leading goalscorer Robert Lewandowski missed two guilt-edged chances towards the end of the first half. The Polish striker really should have done better in latching onto Serge Gnabry's cross. Whilst Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano threw out a crucial boot to deflect the goalbound effort moments later.

Bayern thought they had a penalty in the second half when Lewandowski was tripped in the box by Upamecano. Handing the referee little choice but to point to the spot-kick. Yet VAR offered a reprieve for Leipzig, as the Bayern striker was ruled offside prior to the incident.

Leipzig looked dangerous on the counter-attack with Werner and Nkunku. The pair combined to create the best chance for the visitors. Nkunku unlocked the offside trap and squared the ball to Werner. With the goal at his mercy, the German International hit a first time shot wide. The draw means that Bayern has a one-point advantage over Leipzig at the top of the table.