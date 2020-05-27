Bundesliga

Rock-bottom Paderborn picked up a point in their quest to beat the drop with a 0-0 draw away to Augsburg.

The away side could have made a dream start to proceedings had striker Streli Mamba not spurred a shot wide with the goal at his mercy with just five minutes on the clock.

Augsburg warmed to the task at hand, and started piling pressure on their opponents. Swiss midfielder Ruben Vargas came close to opening the scoring, as his header flew just over from Florian Niederlecher's free-kick.

Gerrit Holtmann came close for Paderborn into the second half, but his effort was parried onto the post. Whilst the visitors ended the contents on the front foot with Sven Michel being denied one on one with Augsburg keeper Andreas Luthe. The point will do little for either side, to ease their relegation woes.