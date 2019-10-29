Bundesliga: 5 things - Lewandowski's latest landmark By beIN SPORTS October 29, 2019 06:05 1:00 min The best facts and stats from the ninth round of Bundesliga matches. Summaries bundesliga -Latest Videos 1:00 min 5 things - Lewandowski's latest landmark 1:09 min Kovac asks Brazil to manage Coutinho carefully 1:07 min Both penalties should have been retaken 0:46 min Martial and Rashford like Sheringham and Solskjaer 25:01 min News Summary 1:08 min Svitolina eases past Pliskova in WTA finals 3:05 min Serie A: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 9 3:50 min Bundesliga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 9 3:55 min Ligue 1: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 11 3:38 min La Liga : Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 10