You can follow the live match stream of Borussia Dortmund Vs Hertha Berlin via beIN CONNECT

Channel – HD 11 Online – beIN CONNECT Kick-Off – 7:30 pm

Mitch Freeley

Hertha have not lost since the return of the Bundesliga, could they upset the second place team in the side, and effectively hand Bayern the title?

Team news! Now for the visitors Hertha! Krzysztof Piątek has to settle for a place on the bench, he has scored in the last two games for the capital club!

BVB making a statement in their warm up today...

Team news! First up Dortmund! Emre Can comes in the heart of defense in the place of a suspended Matts Hummels, Axel Witsel returns to the side, Sancho continues in attack, fresh from a first senior hat-trick last weekend.



🚨 Our Starting XI against Hertha Berlin 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5bamSlWzC7 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 6, 2020

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live blog of BVB Vs Hertha Berlin. Dortmund need a win to keep up with Bayern Munich, who took a big step to a an eighth straight title with a win over Bayer Leverkusen. Join me for all the build up, team news and Live video from the game,