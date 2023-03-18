Sebastien Haller and Marco Reus both scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Cologne 6-1 on Saturday, sending the home side top of the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern Munich.

Donyell Malen and Raphael Guerreiro also got on the scoresheet as Dortmund moved a point clear of Bayern, who visit Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Dortmund stormed into a four-goal lead in the first half through Guerreiro, Haller, Reus and Malen before Davie Selke pulled one back before the break, Cologne's first goal in five matches.

Haller, who has faced criticism for a lack of goals as he continues his return from testicular cancer, latched on to a rebound after 69 minutes to chalk up his first double for Dortmund.

Reus added another just a minute later to seal a thumping win for a Dortmund side missing several first-team players.

The victory was a return to form for Dortmund who suffered Champions League elimination at Chelsea and stumbled to a draw with derby rivals Schalke after starting the year with 10 straight wins.

"It was important to grab the lead atop the table and put some more pressure on (Bayern)," said Reus.

"We've got a great game coming up next," he added, with Dortmund away to Bayern on April 1 following the international break.

Toasting his biggest win as Dortmund coach, Edin Terzic said it would "turn the atmosphere around, which wasn't too great" after the club's recent results.

"There are nine more games in the Bundesliga this season where there's a lot at stake. We're looking forward to it."

Cologne are now winless in five and sit 13th, just six points clear of the relegation play-off spot.