Borussia Dortmund thrashed a dishevelled Stuttgart 5-0, with English teenager Jude Bellingham netting a brace.

Dortmund, who had only scored 13 goals in 10 Bundesliga games this season, grabbed the lead after just two minutes when Bellingham guided in a cross from former Bayern centre-back Niklas Suele.

Suele got on the scoresheet just 10 minutes later, cracking in a cross from Julian Brandt.

American teenager Gio Reyna added another late in the first half, before Bellingham scored a superb solo goal in the 53rd minute to put the result beyond doubt.

Seventeen-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko scored his fourth of the season, tapping in a skidding cross from Raphael Guerreiro in the 72nd minute.