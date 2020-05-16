Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Erling Haaland's phenomenal goalscoring form continued as Borussia Dortmund comprehensively defeated Schalke 4-0 in their first game since the Bundesliga was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Haaland picked up where he left off by scoring the league's first goal, and his 13th in 12 appearances for Dortmund, following a two-month suspension in a Revierderby played out in an empty Signal Iduna Park.

Raphael Guerreiro doubled the hosts lead just before the interval following an error from the out-of-sorts Markus Schubert, and Thorgan Hazard beat the 21-year-old goalkeeper the 48th minute.

Guerreiro got a second after a one-two with Haaland as Dortmund closed the gap on leaders Bayern Munich, who face Union Berlin on Sunday, to one point.

Giovanni Reyna was set to make his first senior start for BVB but sustained an injury in the warm-up and was replaced by Hazard, with Jadon Sancho remaining among the substitutes, who sat spaced apart and wearing facing masks.

After a high-tempo start Daniel Caligiuri was denied by Roman Burki – the keeper making his 200th appearance for Dortmund – before Haaland opened the scoring.

Julian Brandt's delicate flick released Hazard and his delightful cross in behind the defence was turned home first time by Haaland in the 29th minute, with his team-mates largely keeping their distance during the celebrations.

Lucien Favre's men doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, sweeping forward after collecting Schubert's poor clearance and seeing Guerreiro drive Brandt's pass across goal and into the bottom-right corner.

Schalke sent Rabbi Matondo and Guido Bergstaller on at the break but they quickly fell further behind when Hazard finished a swift counter-attack by firing past Schubert, who should have done more to keep the effort out.

The hosts moved completely out of sight when Guerreiro stormed forward and slotted home after an exchange of passes with Haaland in the 63rd minute.

Schalke took advantage of a rule change meaning up to five substitutions can be made but Dortmund had done enough to claim their 800th Bundesliga win in the 180th Revierderby.

It had to be. Erling Haaland opens the scoring for Dortmund.

No fans today, but no problem for Schalke boss David Wagner.

“It will interesting who is able to just be focused on the game.”



Schalke manager David Wagner reflects on the return of German football and their match against Dortmund today.



Jonjo Kenny starts for Schalke, all eyes will be on the Everton loanee.

Team news is in! No Jadon Sancho or Thorgan Hazard for BVB. Although youngster Gio Reyna will make his first offical start for Dortmund!

Angus Scott and a host of special guests will be joining us today on HD 11

So here we go! Are you excited? After a 67 day break the Bundesliga is back! I am ready to go!

