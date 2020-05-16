Mitch Freeley

Watch the Live Match Stream of Borussia Dortmund Vs Schalke via beIN CONNECT

Live Video!

It had to be. Erling Haaland opens the scoring for Dortmund.

Live Updates

Preamble

No fans today, but no problem for Schalke boss David Wagner.

“It will interesting who is able to just be focused on the game.”



Schalke manager David Wagner reflects on the return of German football and their match against Dortmund today.



🏟️ @BVB v @s04

⏰ KO 16:30 Mecca / 13:30 GMT

📺 HD11#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/kFPzp0lbsQ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 16, 2020

Jonjo Kenny starts for Schalke, all eyes will be on the Everton loanee.

Team news is in! No Jadon Sancho or Thorgan Hazard for BVB. Although youngster Gio Reyna will make his first offical start for Dortmund!

🚨 Our Starting XI against S04 🚨



Gio Reyna will make his first official start for BVB 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bKSxcSPYbq — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 16, 2020

Angus Scott and a host of special guests will be joining us today on HD 11

The Bundesliga is back! 🤩



Arsene Wenger, @GullitR , @SteffenFreund , @marceldesailly , @NDJ_Official and Andy Gray will all be part of our Bundesliga coverage today on @beINSPORTS_EN 🇩🇪 ⚽



Join us on now on HD11 📺#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/q5vLvdw2rX — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 16, 2020

So here we go! Are you excited? After a 67 day break the Bundesliga is back! I am ready to go!

It's Satur-yayyyyyyy!!! 🕺😆



That feeling when you realise the @Bundesliga_EN returns TODAY! 🙌



Watch EVERY game live this weekend on beIN SPORTS 📺



📹 @mufasatweetss#beINBundesliga pic.twitter.com/4BIKP8fb4g — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 16, 2020

Good afternoon! The Bundesliga is back, join me for all the latest updates from the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. I will be with you to share all the build-up/ team news and yes the goals as they go in!