It had to be. Erling Haaland opens the scoring for Dortmund.
No fans today, but no problem for Schalke boss David Wagner.
“It will interesting who is able to just be focused on the game.”— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 16, 2020
Schalke manager David Wagner reflects on the return of German football and their match against Dortmund today.
Jonjo Kenny starts for Schalke, all eyes will be on the Everton loanee.
📋 Our XI for the derby! ⚒️#S04 | #Revierderby | #BVBS04 pic.twitter.com/u4ubRtxTvQ— FC Schalke 04 (🏠) (@s04_en) May 16, 2020
Team news is in! No Jadon Sancho or Thorgan Hazard for BVB. Although youngster Gio Reyna will make his first offical start for Dortmund!
🚨 Our Starting XI against S04 🚨— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 16, 2020
Gio Reyna will make his first official start for BVB 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bKSxcSPYbq
So here we go! Are you excited? After a 67 day break the Bundesliga is back! I am ready to go!
Good afternoon! The Bundesliga is back, join me for all the latest updates from the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke. I will be with you to share all the build-up/ team news and yes the goals as they go in!