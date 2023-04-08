Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 win over third-placed Union Berlin maintains the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga. A late goal from substitute Youssoufa Moukoko took Dortmund to a nervy victory over Union.

Dortmund took the lead midway through the first half, Malen poking in a Raphael Guerreiro cross from close range, his third goal in as many matches.

Union fought back in typical fashion, Kevin Behrens levelling the scores with the away side's first shot on target.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic brought on captain Marco Reus and teenage striker Moukoko with 15 minutes remaining and the two combined for a crucial goal in Dortmund's bid to unseat Bayern as league champions.