French striker Anthony Modeste scored in the fourth minute of injury time as Borussia Dortmund snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Modeste came off the bench after 70 minutes with Bayern 2-0 ahead.

The striker, who has been heavily criticised for a lack of output since moving from Cologne earlier in the season, set up a 74th minute goal for teenage forward Youssoufa Moukoko.

Modeste then headed in the equaliser at the last possible moment from a superb cross from defender Nico Schlotterbeck.