Bayern star Muller delighted to receive Bavarian Medal of Honour December 3, 2019 19:18 0:46 min Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller was at a loss to describe how much receiving the Bavarian Medal of Honour meant to him. Interviews Bayern München bundesliga Muller