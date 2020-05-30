Bayern Munich Vs Fortuna Dusseldorf - Live Match Stream
Goal! Mathias Jørgensen turns the ball into his own net! Benjamin had the last touch for Bayern!
Preamble
No fans at the Allianz today... could that go in the favour of Fortuna?
No fans at the Allianz today... could that go in the favour of Fortuna?
Missing all 75,000 of you 🔴⚪ 🏟#FCBF95 #FCBayern
Bayern look irresistible at the minute! We kick-off at 19:30 Mecca!
𝗠 𝗜 𝗡 𝗗 𝗧 𝗛 𝗘 𝗚 𝗔 𝗣
Bayern have won each of their last 7 seven Bundesliga games & are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to 10 points.
Their game versus @f95 coming up on HD11 📺
Their game versus Fortuna coming up
Big news for Fortuna, leading goalscorer Rouwen Hennings is on the bench, he scored his first goal of 2020 midweek! Keep an eye out for number 15, Thommy he had a stormer against Schalke last time out!
Unser Team fürs Spiel beim Rekordmeister! 🔥#f95 | 🔴⚪️ | #FCBF95
Fortuna has arrived! Team news to follow!
📍 Ankunft in München: Hallo aus der Allianz Arena! 👋#f95 | 🔴⚪️ | #FCBF95
Term News! Hernandez comes in for Boateng! Kimmich keeps his place in midfield!
#packmas 🔴⚪
Kimmich scored a delicious chip to all but hand Bayern the title, will the midfielder be influential this evening?
We keep going 🔥— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 30, 2020
We keep going 🔥
⏰ 18:30 CEST #FCBF95 #packmas
Just under two hours till kick-off now! Fortuna picked up a big win against Schalke midweek to pull themselves out of the relegation zone! They couldn't spring a surprise upset against the champions... could they?!
SPIELTAG! ❤️🤍#f95 | 🔴⚪️ | #FCBF95
Is there anything this guy can't do?!
One shot 🎯— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 30, 2020
One shot 🎯
One goal ⚽
Lewandowski #FCBayern #MiaSanMia
Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live stream for Bayern Munich Vs Fortuna Dusseldof! Fresh from a massive win away to title Borussia Dortmund, can Bayern continue their relentless march for an eighth Bundesliga crown? Or will plucky upstarts Fortuna spoil the party? Join me for the all build-up, team news and yes even a few live videos from the big game.