Goal! Mathias Jørgensen turns the ball into his own net! Benjamin had the last touch for Bayern!

Preamble

No fans at the Allianz today... could that go in the favour of Fortuna?

Bayern look irresistible at the minute! We kick-off at 19:30 Mecca!

Big news for Fortuna, leading goalscorer Rouwen Hennings is on the bench, he scored his first goal of 2020 midweek! Keep an eye out for number 15, Thommy he had a stormer against Schalke last time out!

Fortuna has arrived! Team news to follow!

Term News! Hernandez comes in for Boateng! Kimmich keeps his place in midfield!

Kimmich scored a delicious chip to all but hand Bayern the title, will the midfielder be influential this evening?

Just under two hours till kick-off now! Fortuna picked up a big win against Schalke midweek to pull themselves out of the relegation zone! They couldn't spring a surprise upset against the champions... could they?!

Is there anything this guy can't do?!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live stream for Bayern Munich Vs Fortuna Dusseldof! Fresh from a massive win away to title Borussia Dortmund, can Bayern continue their relentless march for an eighth Bundesliga crown? Or will plucky upstarts Fortuna spoil the party? Join me for the all build-up, team news and yes even a few live videos from the big game.