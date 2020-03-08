Thomas Muller scored an exquisite volley as Bayern Munich claimed a 2-0 win over Augsburg and moved four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

After a lacklustre first half at the Allianz Arena, midfielder Muller provided the game's decisive moment early in the second period with a beautifully controlled finish.

Augsburg had two late chances as Florian Niederlechner saw a close-range effort saved by Manuel Neuer before he put in the ball net shortly after only to see it chalked off for offside.

Bayern sealed the points in injury time when Leon Goretzka slipped the ball home after a neat interchange of passes with Serge Gnabry.