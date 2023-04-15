Bundesliga leaders Bayern led through a first-half goal from Benjamin Pavard, but had to settle for a point as Hoffenheim equalised in the second half through an Andrej Kramaric free-kick.

Bayern came into their match after a tumultuous week, forward Leroy Sane sporting a visible mark on his upper lip after a confrontation with Sadio Mane, which saw the latter suspended.

With Mane out and striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting missing due to a knee complaint, Bayern defender Pavard gave his side an early lead, tapping in from close range after 17 minutes.

With Bayern in cruise control, coach Thomas Tuchel took off Sane, Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman, with Wednesday's return leg against Manchester City in mind.

Hoffenheim took the initiative and equalised after 71 minutes, Kramaric curling a perfect free-kick from well outside the box and past Yann Sommer.

Pavard looked to have scored a second just two minutes later to regain the lead for the home side, but the goal was disallowed for offside.



The results left Bayern still two points clear of Dortmund at the top with six games to play.