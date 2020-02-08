Mitch Freeley

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Dortmund take the goal with a delightful team goal! Hakimi finds Raphaël Guerreiro who slots home from a tight angle! 3-2!

Goal! Leverkusen make it 2-2! Tah keeps the ball in, and Kevin Volland finds the back of the net! What a game!

Goal! What a strike! Emre Can marks his first Bundesliga start for Dortmund with a thumping strike from outside the box! Pick that one out.

Goal! Just like that Dortmund are level! Mats Hummels with a thumping header! That's his first goal since returning to Dortmund!

Goal! Leverkusen take the lead! Kevin Volland shows plenty of composure to put the home side 1-0 up!

Peep! Game time in Leverkusen!

Live Updates

Preamble

Moments away from game-time!

Almost that time ⏰ pic.twitter.com/hCfEwdKyS9 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 8, 2020

Now for Dortmund! Erling Braut Håland starts! Fellow January signing Emre Can also gets the nod in midfield! Julian Brandt starts against his former side!

🚨 Our Starting XI against Leverkusen 🚨



Emre Can will make his first BVB start! 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/VOwFjvXKrW — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 8, 2020

Team news! Leverkusen first up! Kai Havertz starts! Keep an eye out for promising winger Moussa Diaby whilst the Bender brothers also start for the side.

Plenty of youngsters on show today! Who will come out on top?

⚫️🔴 GAMEDAY 🔴⚫️



The spotlight is shining on some of the best young talents in the world today in the BayArena and you won't want to miss it!#B04BVB kicks off at 18:30 CET! pic.twitter.com/2l1CGuLV58 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) February 8, 2020

So can Erling Braut Håland add to his tally of seven goals in just three Bundesliga games today!? I have the feeling he might!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Dortmund! Leverkusen is in the hunt for Champions League football and would love to strike a blow to Dortmund's Championship aspirations. As for BVB, they have the most in-form striker in Europe at the moment in Erling Braut Håland can he add to his haul of Bundesliga goals? Anyway, join me for all the build-up, team news, and the goals as they go in from the game!