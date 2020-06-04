You can follow the live match stream of Bayer Leverkusen Vs Bayern Munich via beIN CONNECT

Bayer Leverkusen welcomes Bayern Munich to the Bay Arena on Saturday afternoon, looking to halt Hansi Flick’s side who are now undefeated in 15 Bundesliga games. Leverkusen has been making steady progress under Peter Bosz, and currently sit just outside the Champions League places on goal difference.

Last time out, Kai Havertz struck in the second half to secured a hard-earned three points away to Freiburg. It was a return to form for Bayer, who had previously suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Wolfsburg. Overall it’s been a strong return to Bundesliga action for Leverkusen and will be hoping to upset the odds when they take on the runaway league leaders.

Playmaker Kai Havertz will be the man to watch for the home side. Havertz has scored five goals in his last four Bundesliga appearances and had already been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Havertz has found a new lease of life as a false 9 in a 4-3-3 system and Bosz will be eager to utilize the talents of the 20-year old who has registered 11 goals and 4 assists this season. Despite coming off with a knee injury, the Germany international is expected to be fit for the game.

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted Team - Hradecky; Tah, S Bender, Dragovic; Amiri, Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger, Sinkgraven; Wirtz, Havertz, Bailey.

Bayern Munich are on a roll. The return of the Bundesliga has seen the Bavarians click into gear, and this was perfectly shown in the 5-0 thrashing of Dusseldorf. A 1-0 win over second-placed Borussia Dortmund has effectively handed an eighth straight Bundesliga title for Bayern, now having a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

Hansi Flick has brought in a calm measured management style to the side, and his players have reacted perfectly to his tactics. This was further emphasised when he brought the team together in the centre circle last weekend to debrief his side.

Having racked up eight straight wins, and scored fifteen goals in their last five games Bayern has all but wrapped up the Bundesliga title and become Champions League favourites in the process. However, Leverkusen will be no pushovers and did rack up a big 2-1 win at the Allianz when the two sides met in November 2019.

Alphonso Davies will be the man to watch for the Bayern. The Canadian teenager has made the left-back position his own this season and has arguably refined the role. Already known as Roadrunner by his team-mates the pace of Alphonso is astonishing and has been a valuable asset in both defence and attack. Effectively doubling up on the left-wing has been a useful attacking outlet for Bayern this term, and Davis will be looking to add to the 3 goals and 4 assists he has provided this season.

Bayern Munich Predicted Team - Neuer; Pavard, Alaba, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Muller, Gnabry; Lewandowski.

