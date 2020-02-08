Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Lars Bender scored eight minutes from time to seal Bayer Leverkusen’s sensational 4-3 victory against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening.

Leverkusen took an early lead in the contest when Kevin Volland scored on the counter-attack on the 20th-minute mark. The lead wouldn’t last long, as captain Mats Hummels planted a header past Lukáš Hrádecký to score his first goal since returning to the side just two minutes later.

The visitors continued to pile on the pressure and took the lead on the 33rd minute. Emre Can, who was making his Bundesliga bow for BVB let rip with a curling shot from 40-yards out which nestled in the top corner. Despite bossing possession, Dortmund was unable to take full advantage.

Minutes from the first half break, Leverkusen and Volland found parity. Jonathan Tah did well to keep the ball in play, before finding Volland who showed plenty of composure to slot the ball home on the half-volley.

Teenager Giovanni Reyna came on at the break for Julian Brand. Immediately Renya had an impact for his side, although not in the way Lucian Favre would have pictured. Jardon Sancho dovetailed beautifully with Achraf Hakimi to fire Dortmund into the lead. However, VAR intervened as a trip from Reya in the build-up ruled out the goal.

BVB persevered and eventually scored a third. Hakimi again with a perfect assist for Raphaël Guerreiro, who drilled the ball into the bottom corner to round off a worthy team goal.

The introduction of Leon Bailey proved to be a masterstroke by former Dortmund boss Peter Bosz. The Jamaican winger quickly found the back of the net since his introduction, although it was promptly ruled out for offside.

With nine minutes to play, Bailey swept home a late leveller to tie the game at 3-3. Seconds after the restart Daley Sinkgraven whipped in a perfect ball to Lars Bender who glanced the ball home. The victory means that Bayer move into fifth place, and just two points away from Gladbach in fourth place.

The defeat will be a major blow for Borussia Dortmund, who were looking to close the gap with title rivals Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig facing off on Sunday.



Goals/Highlights

Goal! Lars Bender heads Leverkusen back into the lead! What a turnaround from Leverkusen!

Goal! Bayern Leverkusen make it 3-3! Leon Bailey with the goal!

Goal! Dortmund take the goal with a delightful team goal! Hakimi finds Raphaël Guerreiro who slots home from a tight angle! 3-2!

Goal! Leverkusen make it 2-2! Tah keeps the ball in, and Kevin Volland finds the back of the net! What a game!

Goal! What a strike! Emre Can marks his first Bundesliga start for Dortmund with a thumping strike from outside the box! Pick that one out.

Goal! Just like that Dortmund are level! Mats Hummels with a thumping header! That's his first goal since returning to Dortmund!

Goal! Leverkusen take the lead! Kevin Volland shows plenty of composure to put the home side 1-0 up!

Peep! Game time in Leverkusen!

Live Updates

Preamble

Moments away from game-time!

Moments away from game-time!

Now for Dortmund! Erling Braut Håland starts! Fellow January signing Emre Can also gets the nod in midfield! Julian Brandt starts against his former side!

🚨 Our Starting XI against Leverkusen 🚨



Emre Can will make his first BVB start!

Team news! Leverkusen first up! Kai Havertz starts! Keep an eye out for promising winger Moussa Diaby whilst the Bender brothers also start for the side.

Plenty of youngsters on show today! Who will come out on top?

⚫️🔴 GAMEDAY 🔴⚫️



The spotlight is shining on some of the best young talents in the world today in the BayArena and you won't want to miss it!

So can Erling Braut Håland add to his tally of seven goals in just three Bundesliga games today!? I have the feeling he might!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Bayer Leverkusen Vs Borussia Dortmund! Leverkusen is in the hunt for Champions League football and would love to strike a blow to Dortmund's Championship aspirations. As for BVB, they have the most in-form striker in Europe at the moment in Erling Braut Håland can he add to his haul of Bundesliga goals? Anyway, join me for all the build-up, team news, and the goals as they go in from the game!