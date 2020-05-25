Aarran Summers

During early December 2018, Bayern Munich descended on Qatar for their traditional winter break. The club, then under the leadership of Niko Kovac, sent two players to a press conference on the second day of their trip. Arjen Robben was one, and the other was Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago stood at the podium with a serious look about him. His tone was clear and concise as he reflected on his memories of his start with Bayern. Since his move in Barcelona in 2013, Thiago has collected 13 honours, and it includes six Bundesliga titles.

A victory for Bayern on Tuesday night against rivals Borussia Dortmund will see the Bavarian giants go seven points clear with six games to go. It could pave the way for league title number seven. Since his arrival seven years ago, Thiago remains an essential cog in the Bayern Munich system.

Nearly 18 months ago, Thiago told the assembled media that he always strived for improvement. He quickly delved into the series of injuries he suffered and had it had impacted him, with many saying it hindered his club and international career.

A technically gifted midfielder, Thiago has only scored three goals in 23 appearances. However, it is creativity and passing that sets him above the rest of the Bayern midfield. His versatility is often highly regarded; he can play as a deep playmaker and can roam in the attack.

A promising player under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, his coach, revealed his admiration for him throughout the summer. “The only player I want,” Guardiola insisted. It would spark a great friendship, one that Thiago remembers with great affection. When Guardiola moved to Manchester City, Thiago remained in Germany.

He played in a more advanced role under Carlo Ancelotti, was dropped back into the traditional holding position under Niko Kovac. The latter is a similar tactic employed by Hansi Flick.

Thiago maintained the highest pass success rate in the Bundesliga in 2017. The following year, Thiago provided excellent cover to Bayern Munich’s defence, helping the team only concede just 17 goals in 20 matches.

Now confirmed out for the game, his loss of Thiago is now huge for Bayern Munich this Tuesday, as they look to assert their title credentials.