Toppmoeller named Eintracht Frankfurt manager

Topmoeller had recently been employed as Julian Nagelsmann's assistant coach at Bayern Munich and was previously in the same role at RB Leipzig.

During a playing career that took him to several clubs including Manchester City and Augsburg, Topmoeller played 16 games for Frankfurt, scoring three times during a brief stint at the club in the 2002/03 season.

As a manager, Topmoeller coached F91 Dudelange in Luxembourg from 2016 to 2019, where he won three championships and two league cups.

Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting director Markus Kroesche welcomed the new coach in a statement, saying "it was only a matter of time before Dino Topmoeller became a head coach in the Bundesliga".

"The way he plays football fits in with our philosophy. And as a former Eintracht player, Dino, who speaks fluent English and French, will have no problem finding his feet in Frankfurt quickly."

Topmoeller, who had been rumoured to continue his collaboration with Nagelsmann at a new club before taking the Frankfurt job, said "the path we have taken suits me, we think the same way about football."

"Eintracht Frankfurt's development in recent years has been impressive. Due to my past, I've always had a special relationship with Eintracht and have constantly followed the club's path."

Topmoeller, 42, is the son of former Frankfurt manager Klaus Topmoeller.

Frankfurt had been without a manager since parting ways with Oliver Glasner after the German FA Cup final in early June.

Glasner won the Europa League with Frankfurt during his first season at the club and took the side to fifth, their highest finish in decades.

The Austrian manager then took the side to the Cup final in his second year, losing 2-0 to RB Leipzig.