Thiago returns to light training after groin operation

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara returned to light raining on Monday.

Thiago underwent a groin operation following the DFB-Pokal semi-final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on June 10.

The Spain international was back at their Saebener Strasse training ground on Monday, undertaking some light jogging.

Boss Hansi Flick previously suggested Thiago could be able to return for the DFB-Pokal final against Bayer Leverkusen on July 4.

Bayern wrap up their triumphant Bundesliga campaign against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

