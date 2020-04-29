The double is basically mandatory at Bayern – Flick accepts winning alone not enough

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is well aware of the expectations Die Roten fans have, acknowledging winning the double will effectively be "mandatory" every year.

Flick joined Bayern before the 2019-20 season as assistant coach to Niko Kovac, but after the Croatian's departure in November, Joachim Low's former right-hand man stepped up to the main job at the Allianz Arena.

Initially hired on an interim basis and then until the end of the season, Flick oversaw an improvement on the field that also returned Bayern to the top of the table, having previously been floundering below the Champions League qualification spots.

With Bayern at the summit when the coronavirus pandemic led to the Bundesliga's suspension, the club handed Flick a three-year contract earlier this month, though he accepts such a deal does not necessarily buy him security – only success can do that.

"At FC Bayern, the double is basically mandatory and everyone longs for the treble," he told Bayern's 51 magazine.

"You always have to aspire to constantly improve and get the most out of your dispositions or skills. I don't exempt myself from that.

"Of course, in the end it's about titles, [but] today, winning alone is not enough. But I can fully identify with the fact that Bayern have the ambition to inspire their fans beyond 1-0.