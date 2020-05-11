The Bundesliga - The Dangers of Starting Too Soon?

Aarran Summers

It is official. Live competitive football in Europe will return this weekend. Germany was the first nation to jump at the opportunity to resume their league campaign. The eyes of Europe and indeed the world will watch on. It could be a decision that the German Football League (DFL) regrets, but for now, it is important to give them the benefit of the doubt.

The decision has not been taken lightly. The country’s chancellor Angela Merkel decided late last week. Naturally delighted, the DFL chief executive Christian Seifert labelled it as “good news”, while Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was pleased “that sporting decision would be made on the pitch.” Merkel's announcement, according to German media, has met widespread approval from German citizens.

There are several procedures in place and stringent guidelines to follow. Matches will be played in empty stadiums. There will be no handshakes prior to kick off. The decision, however, was announced at a difficult time.

It followed the news that in the top two German divisions, ten tests returned positive. Bundesliga II has now confirmed that the whole Dynamo Dresden team will self-isolate for the mandatory fourteen-day period after a total of four players were found to have COVID-19.

The DFB president said it will not delay the resumption of German football, but obviously Dynamo’s game against Hannover this weekend has been postponed. There is an inherent danger of the virus spreading between teams during such matches. Even with a congregation of a maximum of twenty-two players on the field at one time, the spread could be catastrophic.

As Germany progresses with their campaign, other European champions are still deciding. In England, the Football Association is unsure whether a number of clubs will back the measure of neutral grounds. Several have cast doubt on the idea, therefore rendering the chance of completing the season unlikely.

There is also a concern for a spread in the Premier League. Brighton confirmed one new case on Sunday, while five players in the top two divisions of Spanish football were also confirmed to have the virus. In all, nine players from England, Spain and Portugal tested positive on that very day.

As nations look to Germany and how they fare, it is important to understand the current plight of the European nations. The likes of the United Kingdom and Italy have faced huge losses of life. Germany and Spain appear to be on a downward trend, although any relaxation in lockdowns could change all that.

One hopes those players who have recently contracted the virus were isolated at home. If they have contracted the virus during a training session, that would be incredibly alarming. Back in March, the current Derby County player and coach Wayne Rooney said that “footballers are treated like guinea pigs during this crisis.” I cannot imagine that every player participating this weekend in Germany is fully happy to do so.

I would not say they are the guinea pigs for the rest of Europe to follow, but the history of this season’s football in Europe literally rests with what happens in the Bundesliga. If everything goes to plan, then great. But if it does not and football players suffer, then significant questions will have to be answered.