Ten Positive COVID-19 Cases in German League - DFL

The DFL has confirmed that a further 10 players from the top two divisions have tested positive for Coronavirus, in what will be a major blow for the restart of the league.

The organisers of the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 have confirmed that 10 unnamed players have tested positive for the virus out of 1,724 tests. Earlier in the week, Cologne confirmed that three of their staff had the illness and had been placed in a 14-day quarantine.

The news could be a huge blow for the DFL, who did hope to restart the season later this month.